WWE Live Event Results From Sheffield, England: Big E Defends Against Bobby Lashley

WWE continued their UK tour with a live event in Sheffield, England last night at the Utilita Arena Sheffield. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest retained over Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins in a Fatal 4 Way

* Austin Theory defeated John Morrison

* Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle retained over The Street Profits and Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat

* WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie retained over Drake Maverick

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained over Bianca Belair and Doudrop in a Triple Threat

* WWE Champion Big E retained over Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight