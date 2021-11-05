wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Sheffield, England: Big E Defends Against Bobby Lashley
WWE continued their UK tour with a live event in Sheffield, England last night at the Utilita Arena Sheffield. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest retained over Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins in a Fatal 4 Way
* Austin Theory defeated John Morrison
* Liv Morgan defeated Carmella
* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle retained over The Street Profits and Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat
* WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie retained over Drake Maverick
* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained over Bianca Belair and Doudrop in a Triple Threat
* WWE Champion Big E retained over Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight
.@YaOnlyLivvOnce is IN. THE. HOUSE 🏠 #WWELive #WWESheffield pic.twitter.com/uEHUSSyA9n
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 4, 2021
GOOD MORNING, SHEFFIELD 🗡🦉#WWELive #WWESheffield pic.twitter.com/zCIlwEYDdo
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 4, 2021
Liv Morgan vs Carmella tonight at #wwesheffield pic.twitter.com/32FLEjsKZ8
— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) November 4, 2021
Rollin’ into the STEEL CITY…Tonight 💧#WWELive #WWESheffield pic.twitter.com/ygWnuTMPXF
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 4, 2021
🛴🤳🛴🤳🛴🤳 @SuperKingofBros is at #WWESheffield pic.twitter.com/XhjsnZlYfc
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 4, 2021
Felt so good to be back watch #WWE live as it should be!! #WWESheffield pic.twitter.com/sxw5GmQ40y
— Simon March (@SimonMarch) November 5, 2021
