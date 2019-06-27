wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Singapore: Seth Rollins Defends Against Shinsuke Nakamura
June 27, 2019 | Posted by
WWE held a live event in Singapore today at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, with Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival retained over Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
* Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics in a non-title match
* Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro
* WWE United States Champion Ricochet retained over Samoa Joe and Robert Roode in a Triple Threat
* AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley
* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained over Alexa Bliss
* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retained over Shinsuke Nakamura
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman on Convincing Vince McMahon to Let Him Enter to CM Punk’s Music on Raw in Chicago, How the Segment Came About, and If Punk Knew About It
- Fan Involved in ROH Incident With Bully Ray Allegedly Invited to Smackdown Live by Kevin Owens
- Becky Lynch Says Being On Screen With Seth Rollins Was ‘Something That We Couldn’t Really Ignore’
- Mick Foley Recalls Convincing Undertaker to Start Hell in a Cell on the Roof, Kevin Sullivan Saying The Match Ended The Monday Night War