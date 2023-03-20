wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results From Springfield: Austin Theory Defends US Title

March 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Austin Theory Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event last night at the Bank of Springfield Center. Springfield, IL, with the United States title on the line. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin
* Candice LeRae and Michin def. Io Sky and Dakota Kai
* Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano
* Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar
* Cody Rhodes def. LA Knight
* Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Maximum Male Models
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Chelsea Green, Becky Lynch, and Bayley
* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins

