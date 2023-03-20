WWE Live Event Results From Springfield: Austin Theory Defends US Title

WWE held a live event last night at the Bank of Springfield Center. Springfield, IL, with the United States title on the line. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin

* Candice LeRae and Michin def. Io Sky and Dakota Kai

* Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano

* Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar

* Cody Rhodes def. LA Knight

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Maximum Male Models

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Chelsea Green, Becky Lynch, and Bayley

* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins