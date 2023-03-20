wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Springfield: Austin Theory Defends US Title
WWE held a live event last night at the Bank of Springfield Center. Springfield, IL, with the United States title on the line. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin
* Candice LeRae and Michin def. Io Sky and Dakota Kai
* Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano
* Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar
* Cody Rhodes def. LA Knight
* Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Maximum Male Models
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Chelsea Green, Becky Lynch, and Bayley
* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins
Thank you @WWE #wwespringfield
Onwards to #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UwMzKPr7up
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 20, 2023
My presence is a present @WWE #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/5DMGRImlb5
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 20, 2023
“I spit hot fiya” – Dylan#CradleToTheGrave #WWESpringfield @WWE
**messed up the quote so had to fix it hahaha** pic.twitter.com/jmC3ZvOWwz
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) March 20, 2023
It's @WWERollins's world. We're just living in it. #WWESpringfield 🫶🤩pic.twitter.com/I6mNwTzx22
— Eddie | fan (@_Rollins_Utd) March 20, 2023
Bobby Lashley defeats Baron Corbin. #WWESpringfield #RoadToWrestleMania @BobbyLashleyWWE @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/F7mKGpLRWW
— Bridget ✌ (@bncramsey) March 20, 2023