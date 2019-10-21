WWE Live Event Results From Sydney: Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan Team Up In Main Event

WWE ran a live event for their Smackdown brand in Sydney, Australia last night, featuring Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan teaming up in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defeated Big E with a roll up and hands on the rope in a 2-on-1 handicap match after Xavier Woods was escorted to the back following his injury. We have updated details on the injury at this link

* Buddy Murphy defeated Sami Zayn with the Murphy’s Law

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeated Fire and Desire and The IIconics in a Triple Threat when Billie Kay and Peyton Royce hit their finish on Sonya Deville, with Asuka throwing Billie and Peyton out of the ring and pinning the downed Sonya

* Kofi Kingston defeated Randy Orton after a Trouble in Paradise with The Revival and Big E running in on behalf of Orton and Kingston, respectively

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ali after a Kinshasa with the distraction from Sami Zayn on the outside

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair after a roll up and hands on the rope. Bayley came out with no Tron (completely blank/black) and her new music

* Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan defeated Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in a Steel Cage Match after Harper was hit with a running knee from Bryan and a spear from Roman. During the match Rowan was hooked up on the top rope and came down hard in between the rope and the cage and when walking down the entrance ramp to the back, looked in a lot of discomfort and signaled to one of the officials that he wasn’t OK