WWE Live Event Results From Trenton: Austin Theory Battles Seth Rollins

March 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Austin Theory Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event last night at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ, with Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory and more. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin
* Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows def. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio
* Bronson Reed def. Elias
* Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor
* Dolph Ziggler def. Mustafa Ali
* Candice LeRae & Michin vs. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
* Asuka, Candice LeRae, and Michin def. Damage CTRL
* WWE United States Championship – No DQ: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins

