WWE Live Event Results From Trenton: Austin Theory Battles Seth Rollins
WWE held a live event last night at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ, with Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory and more. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin
* Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows def. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio
* Bronson Reed def. Elias
* Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor
* Dolph Ziggler def. Mustafa Ali
* Candice LeRae & Michin vs. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
* Asuka, Candice LeRae, and Michin def. Damage CTRL
* WWE United States Championship – No DQ: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins
Final part with Seth Rollins and Austin Theory. #WWE #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/2g1kXbn0KI
— Angel Rivera 🇵🇷🇺🇲 (@AngelJRivera08) March 6, 2023
Had the best time at #WWETrenton … packed, fun crowd! Cody Rhodes, Asuka, Dolph Ziggler, and Seth Rollins got the biggest pops of the night.
Asuka Michin & Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL pic.twitter.com/aGJqMWceW0
— Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) March 6, 2023
Cody Rhodes #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/IOAYI3INGt
— Nayuh. (@Peach_Bitter) March 6, 2023
Damage 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#wwetrenton pic.twitter.com/iLuPkvwLMN
— marvranger🇭🇹 (@marvranger_) March 6, 2023
Cody Rhodes is definitely OVER in Trenton! The crowd loves this man! #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/tIw3Y3Xiet
— Maryland 🙋🏾♀️💜Jersey 🌎 (@misskiababy85) March 5, 2023