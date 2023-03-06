WWE Live Event Results From Trenton: Austin Theory Battles Seth Rollins

WWE held a live event last night at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ, with Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory and more. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin

* Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows def. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio

* Bronson Reed def. Elias

* Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

* Dolph Ziggler def. Mustafa Ali

* Candice LeRae & Michin vs. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.

* Asuka, Candice LeRae, and Michin def. Damage CTRL

* WWE United States Championship – No DQ: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins

Had the best time at #WWETrenton … packed, fun crowd! Cody Rhodes, Asuka, Dolph Ziggler, and Seth Rollins got the biggest pops of the night. Asuka Michin & Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL pic.twitter.com/aGJqMWceW0 — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) March 6, 2023