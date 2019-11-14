wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Zurich: Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin
WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Zurich, Switzerland, which featured Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* The Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Lince Dorado) & Shorty G def. Bo Dallas and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
* Daniel Bryan def. Luke Harper
* Carmella & Dana Brooke def. The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) (c) def. The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson)
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Sami Zayn) (c) def. Ali
* Cesaro def. Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega)
* Roman Reigns def. King Corbin
Corbin needs more punches👊🤜🤛 #WWEZurich #RomanReigns #TheBigDog #TheGuy #RomanEmpire pic.twitter.com/M006W7hfp6
— Vegi🍁🥒🇩🇪 (@automotor16) November 14, 2019
“Maybe one day I can perform in that ring as well”@SwissUppercuts talks about performing at home at #WWEZurich! pic.twitter.com/25SuGhDcpH
— WWE. (@UnaffiliatedWWE) November 14, 2019
#TheBigDog delivers a heartfelt message To the #WWEUniverse as the #SmackDown European Tour Wraps Up! #WWEZurich -🎥 From WWE'S Instagram pic.twitter.com/1R3qkvOy8I
— BANKSHIELD4EVER (@BanksShield) November 13, 2019
My highlight of the night?
Seeing @AliWWE do what he does best, be one of the wrestlers in the world, i cheered like crazy for you, hope you heard it (i was the one with your shirt) 😇❤️
Thanks for being such a inspiration 💙#WWEZurich #BeTheLight pic.twitter.com/ihttFzkLaR
— Tigersolidsnake #CL16 (@Tigersolidsnake) November 13, 2019
#WWEZurich
KOFI❤🦄 pic.twitter.com/KsYRSAjB4y
— Joana Cunha (@jopamacu) November 13, 2019
