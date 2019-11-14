wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results From Zurich: Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

November 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns King Corbin Smackdown

WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Zurich, Switzerland, which featured Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* The Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Lince Dorado) & Shorty G def. Bo Dallas and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* Daniel Bryan def. Luke Harper

* Carmella & Dana Brooke def. The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) (c) def. The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Sami Zayn) (c) def. Ali

* Cesaro def. Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega)

* Roman Reigns def. King Corbin

