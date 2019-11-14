WWE Live Event Results From Zurich: Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Zurich, Switzerland, which featured Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* The Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Lince Dorado) & Shorty G def. Bo Dallas and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* Daniel Bryan def. Luke Harper

* Carmella & Dana Brooke def. The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) (c) def. The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Sami Zayn) (c) def. Ali

* Cesaro def. Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega)

* Roman Reigns def. King Corbin

“Maybe one day I can perform in that ring as well” @SwissUppercuts talks about performing at home at #WWEZurich ! pic.twitter.com/25SuGhDcpH

#TheBigDog delivers a heartfelt message To the #WWEUniverse as the #SmackDown European Tour Wraps Up! #WWEZurich -🎥 From WWE'S Instagram pic.twitter.com/1R3qkvOy8I

My highlight of the night?

Seeing @AliWWE do what he does best, be one of the wrestlers in the world, i cheered like crazy for you, hope you heard it (i was the one with your shirt) 😇❤️

Thanks for being such a inspiration 💙#WWEZurich #BeTheLight pic.twitter.com/ihttFzkLaR

— Tigersolidsnake #CL16 (@Tigersolidsnake) November 13, 2019