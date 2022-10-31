WWE Live Event Results 10.30.22 In Glasgow: Gunther Defends IC Title, More

WWE held a live event in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday with Gunther in action and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

– Brawling Brutes def. Imperium

– Shotzi def. Sonya Deville

– Karrion Kross def. Ricochet

– Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

– Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER def. Shinsuke Nakamura

– Braun Strowman & New Day def. Sami Zayn & The Usos