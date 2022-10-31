wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 10.30.22 In Glasgow: Gunther Defends IC Title, More
WWE held a live event in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday with Gunther in action and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
– Brawling Brutes def. Imperium
– Shotzi def. Sonya Deville
– Karrion Kross def. Ricochet
– Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
– Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models
– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER def. Shinsuke Nakamura
– Braun Strowman & New Day def. Sami Zayn & The Usos
#WWEGlasgow Liv held up lily’s card and high fived louie, absolutely buzzing!!!! pic.twitter.com/seiBwMvyiZ
— Jimbosd21 (@Jimbosd211) October 30, 2022
WATCH HER #WWEGlasgow 🏴@YaOnlyLivvOnce ❤ pic.twitter.com/Xz583Bnr73
— WefLucha (@WefLucha) October 30, 2022
The ☝️’s! #WWEGlasgow@WWEUsos x @WWESoloSikoa pic.twitter.com/ZAPLXmtX0z
— WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2022
Sami snapped tonight lol #WWEGlasgow pic.twitter.com/2HB9h8Ldwz
— LivForWomenWrestling_ (@LegitWWEDaily) October 30, 2022
