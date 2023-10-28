– WWE continued its tour of Europe this week with another live event yesterday at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany. Below are some events, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam :

* NXT North American Championship Match: Sami Zayn beat Dominik Mysterio by DQ.

* JD McDonagh attacks Zayn. Jey Uso makes the save.

* Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) beat Raquel Rodriguez.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) beat Bronson Reed.

* Cody Rhodes beat The Miz.

* Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) beat Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis).

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships Match: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) beat The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods).

* World Heavyweight Championship – Street Fight: Seth Rollins (c) beat Shinsuke Nakamura.

