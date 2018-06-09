wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Jackson: Reigns, Strowman And Balor Team Up
June 9, 2018 | Posted by
Credit: Jason Merrell & PWInsider
Bobby Roode beat Mojo Rawley.
Cedric Alexander beat Kalisto to retain The Cruiserweight Title.
Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre beat Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews.
Baron Corbin beat Chad Gable.
Seth Rollins beat Elias to retain the Intercontinental Title.
Bray Wyatt beat his brother, Bo Dallas.
Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon and Natalya beat Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.
Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor beat Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.