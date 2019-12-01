wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 11.29.19: Little Rock, AR – Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens Headlines
WWE live event results from North Little Rock, AR (credit: WrestleZone):
* Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy
* Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade
* Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch went to a no contest after the Kabuki Warriors interfered
* Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair defeated The Kabuki Warriors
She was pumped for The Man @BeckyLynchWWE ! #WWELittleRock pic.twitter.com/r5VemJXLRF
— Billy 🐐 Crow (@DrCrowsCaws) November 30, 2019
Who’s gone take this one?!? Charlotte Flair Vs. The Man 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 I like them both, but Becky is MY MAN!!!!!!! #WWELittleRock pic.twitter.com/KyH6UAuSGe
— Tanisha Cox (@Rashards_TT_11) November 30, 2019
#wwelittlerock I am so excited!! @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/mMYYSUuEm4
— Chesney Henrichs (@ChesneyHenrichs) November 30, 2019
Night a success! @WWEAsuka and @KairiSaneWWE at #WWELittleRock pic.twitter.com/xEkLdzdNyY
— Chris Biagi (@Kr0wNyghtmare) November 30, 2019
* Drew McIntyre defeated Cedric Alexander
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)
Made my night seeing my favorite WWE superstars last night! @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins y’all were amazing!! #wewantthesmoke #streetprofits #WWELittleRock pic.twitter.com/4Kfk33g4BK
— Juliana Dixon (@JulianaDixon19) November 30, 2019
* Bobby Lashley defeated Rusev via count out when Rusev didn’t show up. Rusev then attacked Lashley
RUSEV DAY!!!!! @RusevBUL @WWE @WWETheBump @fightbobby @LanaWWE #WWELittleRock pic.twitter.com/TND9PSagYX
— Brownlow (@ChrisBrownlow) November 30, 2019
* Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens via DQ
Seth Freakin Rollins Amazing #WWELittleRock pic.twitter.com/PCmKFtVffX
— Zeanndria Newnum (@NewnumZeanndria) November 30, 2019
I stan heel crossfit jesus 😌 #wwelittlerock pic.twitter.com/busphoVbiN
— Heel Seth supporter🤗🏳️🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) November 30, 2019
Right before funnel cake to the face @FightOwensFight @WWERollins @WWETheBump @WWE #WWELittleRock pic.twitter.com/W2OTQR53iH
— Brownlow (@ChrisBrownlow) November 30, 2019
STUN OWENS STUN #WWELittleRock @FightOwensFight @WWETheBump @WWERollins @WWE pic.twitter.com/GDrXYf56Ba
— Brownlow (@ChrisBrownlow) November 30, 2019
