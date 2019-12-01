wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 11.29.19: Little Rock, AR – Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens Headlines

November 30, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
WWE live event results from North Little Rock, AR (credit: WrestleZone):

* Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade

* Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch went to a no contest after the Kabuki Warriors interfered

* Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair defeated The Kabuki Warriors

* Drew McIntyre defeated Cedric Alexander

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

* Bobby Lashley defeated Rusev via count out when Rusev didn’t show up. Rusev then attacked Lashley

* Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens via DQ

