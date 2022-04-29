WWE Live Event Results 2.29.22 in London: Roman Reigns Battles Drew McIntyre, More

WWE held a live event on their UK tour on Friday at the O2 Arena in London, featuring a Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre main event and more. You can see the full results for the show below, per WrestlingBodyslam.com:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya

* Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

* Bobby Lashley defeated Sheamus

* Aliyah defeated Shotzi

* Non-Title Match: RK Bro defeated The Usos

* WWE Intercontintal Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn & Butch. Ricochet pinned Zayn for the win.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre