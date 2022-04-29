wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 2.29.22 in London: Roman Reigns Battles Drew McIntyre, More

April 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event on their UK tour on Friday at the O2 Arena in London, featuring a Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre main event and more. You can see the full results for the show below, per WrestlingBodyslam.com:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya
* Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
* Bobby Lashley defeated Sheamus
* Aliyah defeated Shotzi
* Non-Title Match: RK Bro defeated The Usos
* WWE Intercontintal Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn & Butch. Ricochet pinned Zayn for the win.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading