wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results In Milwaukee 3.18.23: Austin Theory Defends US Title, More
WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Saturday night in Fargo, North Dakota with Austin Theory battling Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results below, per Cagematch.net:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley, Becky Lynch and Chelsea Green
* Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano
* Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar
* Candice LeRae & Michin def. Damage CTRL
* Cody Rhodes def. LA Knight
* Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Maximum Male Models
* Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
Pleasant surprise to get @ImChelseaGreen at #WWEMilwaukee. We all should be so honored!!! pic.twitter.com/sj3T3100gv
— Carrie (@_dashingxmizfit) March 19, 2023
Dominik Mysterio picks up the win over Santos Escobar.. Milwaukee loved this match, huge pop for both. #wwemilwaukee pic.twitter.com/9bqWvzlmsp
— Steven Radmer (@Steven_R) March 19, 2023
LA Knight cuts a great promo, yeah! And @CodyRhodes makes his entrance. #wwemilwaukee pic.twitter.com/9cwQMRPbRB
— Steven Radmer (@Steven_R) March 19, 2023