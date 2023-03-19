WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Saturday night in Fargo, North Dakota with Austin Theory battling Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results below, per Cagematch.net:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley, Becky Lynch and Chelsea Green

* Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano

* Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar

* Candice LeRae & Michin def. Damage CTRL

* Cody Rhodes def. LA Knight

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Maximum Male Models

* Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

Pleasant surprise to get @ImChelseaGreen at #WWEMilwaukee. We all should be so honored!!! pic.twitter.com/sj3T3100gv — Carrie (@_dashingxmizfit) March 19, 2023