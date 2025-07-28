wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey 07.27.25
WWE held a Supershow live event last night in Monterrey, Mexico, the second of two events in the country. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Sami Zayn & Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) def. Michin & B-Fab
* Andrade and Rey Fenix def. Julius and Brutus Creed
* WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Nia Jax
WWE World Title: Gunther (c) def. Penta
Stephanie Vaquer def. Chelsea Green
Triple Threat Match: Dominik Mysterio def. El Grande Americano and Ron Killings
Mr. Iguana, Pagano & Psycho Clown def. Legado Del Fantasma
Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu def. Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo & Tonga Loa
