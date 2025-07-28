WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey 07.27.25

WWE held a Supershow live event last night in Monterrey, Mexico, the second of two events in the country. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Sami Zayn & Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) def. Michin & B-Fab

* Andrade and Rey Fenix def. Julius and Brutus Creed

* WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Nia Jax

WWE World Title: Gunther (c) def. Penta

Stephanie Vaquer def. Chelsea Green

Triple Threat Match: Dominik Mysterio def. El Grande Americano and Ron Killings

Mr. Iguana, Pagano & Psycho Clown def. Legado Del Fantasma

Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu def. Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo & Tonga Loa