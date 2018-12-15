WWE Live Event Results In Nashville: Seth Rollins Wins A Street Fight

WWE held a live event last night in Nashville, TN, featuring Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose in a Nashville Street Fight. You can see results below, via Wrestling Inc:

* Drew McIntyre defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Bayley and Apollo Crews defeated Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy retained over Kalisto

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable retained over The Revival and The Authors of Pain in a Triple Threat

* Elias defeated General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin when referee Heath Slater counted a fast pin for Elias. Corbin re-started the match as a 1-on-3 Handicap No DQ bout

* Elias defeated Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in a 1-on-3 No DQ Handicap Match. Elias won thanks to an assist from Chad Gable, Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* Zack Ryder, Tyler Breeze, No Way Jose and Titus O’Neil defeated Konnor, Viktor, Curt Hawkins and Mojo Rawley. Hawkins did a post-match promo and issued an Open Challenge in hopes of breaking his losing streak. Rhyno answered the challenge and ran in through the crowd, quickly destroying Hawkins with a Gore

* Ember Moon, Natalya and Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Dean Ambrose in a Nashville Street Fight