WWE Live Event Results 4.24.22: Raw Women’s Title Triple Threat In Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Rome, Georgia on Sunday with the Raw Women’s Championship defended during a triple threat match and more. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy.
* R-Truth came out and issued an open challenge, which Veer answered.
* Veer defeated R Truth by submission in a squash match.
* WWE United States Championship Match: Theory defeated Finn Balor.
* KO Show Segment: Kevin Owens was his own guest but Ezekiel came out. Owens attacked Ezekial but was fought off.
* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins. They shook hands after and Cody gave a speech to the crowd.
* Riddle defeated The Miz.
* Lashey defeated Omos by DQ after Omos hit Lashley with a chair. Lashley speared Omos through a table afterward.
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. Morgan took the pinfall from Belair.
