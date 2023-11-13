wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Roanoke: Seth Rollins Battles Drew McIntyre
WWE held a live event last night at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia, with Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and more. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
* Jey Uso def. JD McDonagh
* Kevin Owens def. Jimmy Uso
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Sami Zayn
* Cody Rhodes def. The Miz
* LA Knight def. Grayson Waller
* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Drew McIntyre
@BeckyLynchWWE defeated @ZoeyStarkWWE in a fantastic opener. #WWERoanoke pic.twitter.com/H79XjpLeGo
— Tim (@theg3ni3) November 13, 2023
Our World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins x #WWERoanoke #SethRollins #TeamRollins
📷: djhamster001 | Instagram pic.twitter.com/eOXN1I2JEL
— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) November 13, 2023
WrestleMania 40. pic.twitter.com/8KhZQGUBPA
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 13, 2023
Quand Kevin Owens croise Sami Zayn en house show pic.twitter.com/rMfFyZzJni
— Tambu (@SoceQuiPeut) November 13, 2023
DIRTY DOM 🖤💜 #WWERoanoke @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/Tav1Xt5NS5
— 𝕜𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕒 (@kristalou_) November 13, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Update on Butcher, Blade & Parker Boudreaux’s AEW Status
- Zelina Vega in Tight Gym Attire, Tiffany Stratton, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos
- Jeff Jarrett On Using Real Life Issues For Kurt Angle Feud In 2008
- The Undertaker Reveals WWE Made Their Rings Softer When Vince McMahon Began Taking Bumps