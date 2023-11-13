wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results From Roanoke: Seth Rollins Battles Drew McIntyre

November 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Live Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event last night at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia, with Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and more. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
* Jey Uso def. JD McDonagh
* Kevin Owens def. Jimmy Uso
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Sami Zayn
* Cody Rhodes def. The Miz
* LA Knight def. Grayson Waller
* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Drew McIntyre

