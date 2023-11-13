WWE Live Event Results From Roanoke: Seth Rollins Battles Drew McIntyre

WWE held a live event last night at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia, with Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and more. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Jey Uso def. JD McDonagh

* Kevin Owens def. Jimmy Uso

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Sami Zayn

* Cody Rhodes def. The Miz

* LA Knight def. Grayson Waller

* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Drew McIntyre