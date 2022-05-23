WWE Live Event Results 5.22.22: Roman Reigns Faces Drew McIntyre, More

WWE held a live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday night with Roman Reigns battling Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. Viking Raiders, Los Lotharios, and Ridge Holland & Butch w/ Sheamus

* Aliyah def. Shotzi

* Gunther (w/Ludwig Kaiser) def. Drew Gulak

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet def. Sami Zayn

* Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler (w/Natalya)

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal

* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre