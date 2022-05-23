wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 5.22.22: Roman Reigns Faces Drew McIntyre, More
WWE held a live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday night with Roman Reigns battling Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. Viking Raiders, Los Lotharios, and Ridge Holland & Butch w/ Sheamus
* Aliyah def. Shotzi
#wwecedarrapids front row to see @WWE_Aliyah pic.twitter.com/lguHoQCNJ3
— Jerry Stewart (@IOWA_STU) May 22, 2022
* Gunther (w/Ludwig Kaiser) def. Drew Gulak
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet def. Sami Zayn
Always a joy seeing @KingRicochet live! #WWECedarRapids pic.twitter.com/hzUI8gOXed
— Zach Takes (@ZachTakes) May 23, 2022
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler (w/Natalya)
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal
* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre
#WWECedarRapids#RomanReigns
Credit to biscuitsandq/IG pic.twitter.com/RR8eJwpM2g
— Fileana2 (@Fileana2) May 23, 2022