wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 12.29.21: Sasha Banks Challenges Charlotte Flair, More
WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Baltimore on Wednesday featuring Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn
* Ricochet, Cesaro, and Erik defeated Los Lotharios and Sami Zayn
* Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston
* Shotzi Blackheart defeated Xia Li
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks
#WWEBaltimore They should main event #WrestleMania @MsCharlotteWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/upnsrwt1Qn
— Keshawna Martin (@KeshawnaMartin1) December 30, 2021
* Baltimore Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus
@WWESheamus waiting on @DMcIntyreWWE for there baltimore street fight #WWEBaltimore pic.twitter.com/nT1gvKag8m
— Justin Lindner (@justinlindner20) December 30, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE to Dissolve NXT Cruiserweight Title Following New Year’s Evil
- WWE Collaborator Jason Baker Talks Unseen Characters From Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse
- AEW Dark and Dark Elevation Taping Results: Former NXT Talent Debuts For AEW (SPOILERS)
- FTR Shares Story of Cash Wheeler Wanting to Beat Up a WWE Producer