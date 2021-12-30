WWE Live Event Results 12.29.21: Sasha Banks Challenges Charlotte Flair, More

WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Baltimore on Wednesday featuring Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn

* Ricochet, Cesaro, and Erik defeated Los Lotharios and Sami Zayn

* Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston

* Shotzi Blackheart defeated Xia Li

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks

* Baltimore Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus