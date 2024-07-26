wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results From Tokyo: Cody Rhodes Defends Against AJ Styles

July 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Supershow Live Event Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event this morning at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, the first of two nights in the city. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, & LA Knight def. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, & Tonga Loa)
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. IYO SKY
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Dominik Mysterio
* Bayley, Meiko Satomura, Bianca Belair, & Jade Cargill def. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, & Kairi Sane) & Tiffany Stratton
* WWE World Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Rey Mysterio
* WWE World Tag Team Championships: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (c) def. The New Day
* Gunther def. Jey Uso
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading