WWE Live Event Results From Tokyo: Cody Rhodes Defends Against AJ Styles
WWE held a live event this morning at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, the first of two nights in the city. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, & LA Knight def. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, & Tonga Loa)
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. IYO SKY
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Dominik Mysterio
* Bayley, Meiko Satomura, Bianca Belair, & Jade Cargill def. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, & Kairi Sane) & Tiffany Stratton
* WWE World Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Rey Mysterio
* WWE World Tag Team Championships: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (c) def. The New Day
* Gunther def. Jey Uso
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles
めちゃくちゃいい写真…！！#WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/lU403QqNpo
— トキワ💄👠 (@kamitokiwa) July 26, 2024
THIS SPOT OMG 😍 #WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/XF6Ia7cCiB
— Wrestling Herstory (@wrestleherstory) July 26, 2024
「超猪木展」でも展示されてた、父ダスティ・ローデスのガウンとギャップを身につけたゴーディ・ローデス！
#WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/81wWOEWmsP
— 堀江ガンツ (@horie_gantz) July 26, 2024
They YEETING in Japan! 😂😂👏🏻 #WWETokyo
— CiganoFan (@Cigano300) July 26, 2024
THE PEOPLES CHAMP!!
ALL AROUND THE GLOBE🇯🇵#WWETokyo @CodyRhodes
Via: @SLC_YUIxAZU pic.twitter.com/MeWfGFIxL6
— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) July 26, 2024
