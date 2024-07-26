WWE Live Event Results From Tokyo: Cody Rhodes Defends Against AJ Styles

WWE held a live event this morning at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, the first of two nights in the city. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, & LA Knight def. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, & Tonga Loa)

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. IYO SKY

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Dominik Mysterio

* Bayley, Meiko Satomura, Bianca Belair, & Jade Cargill def. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, & Kairi Sane) & Tiffany Stratton

* WWE World Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Rey Mysterio

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (c) def. The New Day

* Gunther def. Jey Uso

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles