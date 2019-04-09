WWE News: Live Event Set For Same Weekend as Rumored Saudi Arabia Date, Undertaker Backstage Pic From Raw

– WWE has announced a Smackdown live show that will take place the same weekend that the company is rumored to be running their next Saudi Arabia show. The Stockton Arena announecd on Facebook that tickets go on sale for June 9th Smackdown show in Stockton, California this Friday at 10 AM ET.

That date is two days after the rumored date for their next Saudi show, which would be a difficult turnaround (or would require a lessened roster).

– The Undertaker shared the following pics to Instagram from backstage at last night’s Raw: