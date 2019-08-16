wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Schedule For The Weekend

August 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Here’s a look at the weekend lineup for WWE:

Raw Live Events

* Bismarck, North Dakota at the Bismarck Event Center (Aug. 16)
* Grand Forks, North Dakota at the Alerus Center (Aug. 17)
* Fargo, North Dakota at the FargoDom (Aug. 18)

SmackDown Live Events

* Omaha, Nebraska at the CHI Health Center (Aug. 18)

Supershow

* Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center (Aug. 17)

NXT Live Events

* Sebring, Florida at the Highlands Today Center (Aug. 16)
* Daytona, Florida at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center

