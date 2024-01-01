WWE News: Live Event Structured To Give Talent Time to Get Home, Charlotte Flair Surgery Update

* PWInsider reports that Saturday night’s WWE Live Event at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California was structured to allow talent to catch red-eye flights home. This resulted in the Steel Cage and World Heavyweight Title matches taking place early on the card which didn’t have the usual structure and build of a WWE card. Talent was said to really appreciate the gesture, designed as a thank you to talent for a busy week of hard work. PWInsider notes that this type of thing was unlikely to have happened for anyone except headliners when Vince McMahon was in charge.

* PWInsider also reports that Charlotte Flair’s knee surgery is set to take place around January 3rd to 5th and likely in Birmingham, Alabama.