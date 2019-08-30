Update on WWE Superstars Scheduled for Single Live Event This Weekend

– As previously reported, WWE cancelled some live events for the Raw brand earlier this month, including ones originally scheduled for Bangor, Maine today (Aug. 30) and Portland, Maine August 31. As of now, WWE still has one live event scheduled for this weekend, which is Sunday, September 1 in White Plains, New York. As WrestlingInc.com notes, this will give the following top Superstars the weekend off: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton; and Daniel Bryan.

WWE.com is advertising the following names for Sunday’s house show in White Plains, New York:

* Braun Strowman

* Baron Corbin

* Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

* The OC

* Natalya

* The Miz

* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

* The Revival

* Naomi

* The Viking Raiders

* Dana Brooke

* Lucha House Party

Additionally, WWE was also forced to move some scheduled NXT house shows scheduled for this weekend to later in September due to Hurricane Dorian.