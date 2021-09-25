WWE News: New Live Events Producer Opening, Batista Adopts a Puppy

– WWE has a new job opening for a live events producer. The company posted a job opening for the position, which you can see here.

The listing is described as follows:

Live Events Producer

WWE is looking for a creative video producer to join our Creative Media Advertising department for Live Events! Our mission is to create informative, engaging, and entertaining content to help tell our WWE stories and sell tickets to our Live shows. The candidate is comfortable producing, can tackle multiple projects at once and is able to handle pressure while still producing high-quality work. Capable of managing the creative process from content development and pre-production to post-production editing! Key Responsibilities:

* Owning projects both self-inspired and assigned.

* Lead all aspects of video projects including content development, pre-production, and post-production editing

* Set direction for content styles, tonality, and overall aesthetics

* Collaborate with producers to bring their vision to fruition

* Develop compelling content to drive consumer action Qualifications:

* Minimum 5+ years of professional experience editing and producing with an agency or studio environment.

* Passion for innovative storytelling and experience producing a variety of content clip based to original production.

* Expertise with Avid Media Composer with ability to edit own content.

* Strong creative writing/script writing skills

* Comfortable working long-hours and weekends if needed to meet deadlines.

* Outstanding editorial judgment, creative abilities, and collaborative.

* Proven track record of creative and innovative thinking and execution

– Batista is the proud poppa of a new puppy after trying to bring the dog’s abusive former family to justice. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay posted a listing after a young dog named Sage was brought in who had been abused with a metal chain embedded in and hanging from her neck. The chain was surgically removed and, after a few weeks, put the dog up for adoption.

Batista heard about the story and put out a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Sage’s abusers per WHAS11. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay added $1,500 and Alvarez Injury Law threw in an additional $5,000.

While the dog’s abusers have yet to be found, Batista noted on Instagram that he’s adopted Sage and her name is now Penny Bautista. He told WHAS11, “To me, there’s nothing more innocent and pure than a puppy. For someone who can abuse a puppy has got to be the lowest form of human being, pure evil, for someone who can abuse an animal like that. It makes me sick to my stomach.”