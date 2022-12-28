wrestling / News
WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event
WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
* Bobby Lashley def. Omos
* Madcap Moss & The New Day def. Imperium
* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak.
* Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos by DQ when Sami Zayn interfered.
* Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens & Ricochet def. The Usos & Sami Zayn
* Legado del Fantasma def. Ridge Holland & Sheamus.
* Bray Wyatt def. Jinder Mahal
* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match.
becky lynch did that sequence again.🔥 #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/X8R7YpqlVi
— Angelina (@_lynchslaugh) December 28, 2022
Sending the fans home happy #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/8BPzZ7sVpO
— Great Friend of the Show Joel Mcintyre (@GiftedMoney) December 28, 2022
@FightOwensFight showed @SamiZayn our sign tonight! #WWEAtlanta #WWE @WWE #WWELive pic.twitter.com/rjzPw6jntl
— Justin (@twinsuns_77) December 28, 2022
This is awesome!!! #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/JjIJiO6uBP
— klicker (@BloxSquintan9) December 28, 2022
@WWESheamus #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/NwHD5Jndgi
— The_Face_Turn (@The_Face_Turn) December 28, 2022