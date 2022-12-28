WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event

WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.

* Bobby Lashley def. Omos

* Madcap Moss & The New Day def. Imperium

* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak.

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos by DQ when Sami Zayn interfered.

* Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens & Ricochet def. The Usos & Sami Zayn

* Legado del Fantasma def. Ridge Holland & Sheamus.

* Bray Wyatt def. Jinder Mahal

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match.