WWE Live Events Revenue Drops Due to Running Less Events

– WWE released their 2020 Q1 WWE financials this afternoon, and revealed live events revenue declined to $17.5 million from $26.2 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to a decrease in ticket revenue from events in North America. This reduction in ticket revenue was driven by the staging of 49 fewer events, resulting from the Company’s efforts to optimize its touring schedule and, to a lesser extent, COVID-19 related impacts. Average attendance at these events increased 33% to approximately 6,320 while the average ticket price of $53.46 was essentially unchanged from the prior year quarter. There were no Raw or SmackDown events held in international markets during the quarter.