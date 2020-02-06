WWE Live Events Revenue Drops in Q4

WWE announced their Q4 & Full 2019 financials today, and revealed that live event declined to $27.4 million from $34.4 million in the prior year quarter due to the absence of Super Show-Down, a large-scale event in Australia, as well as lower ticket sales at the Company’s North America events, the latter of which was driven by the staging of fewer events.

There were 70 total events (excluding NXT) in the current quarter, consisting of 50 events in North America and 20 events in international markets, as compared to 87 events in the prior year quarter, including 64 events in North America and 23 in international markets.

North American ticket sales declined $1.9 million due to the impact of staging 14 fewer events as the Company optimized its touring schedule. The decline was partially offset by a 15% increase in average attendance to approximately 5,800. The average ticket price of $57.13 was essentially unchanged from the prior year quarter.

International ticket sales (which exclude special international events) increased to $7.0 million from $6.5 million primarily due to a 30% increase in average ticket price to $84.26, which was partially offset by a decline in average attendance to approximately 4,100 and the staging of 3 fewer events. The year-over-year changes in ticket prices and average attendance were due, in part, to changes in the mix of venues and territories.