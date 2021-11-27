wrestling / News

WWE Live Events Running Through Virginia & West Virginia This Weekend

November 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWE, WWE Superstar Handbook, COVID, WWE Superstar Handbook DraftKings, Canyon Ceman, WWE Holiday Tour, Hashtag Sports, Adnan Virk

WWE’s live events take them through the two Virginias this weekend. The company is holding a Supershow event in Roanoke, Virginia tonight with Becky Lynch facing Bianca Belair and appearances by Roman Reigns, Big E., Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks and Drew Mcintyre.

Sunday sees the company run a Supershow live event in Charleston, West Virginia. That event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and will feature Reigns & The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & New Day, Lynch vs. Belair and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading