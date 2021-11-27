WWE Live Events Running Through Virginia & West Virginia This Weekend

WWE’s live events take them through the two Virginias this weekend. The company is holding a Supershow event in Roanoke, Virginia tonight with Becky Lynch facing Bianca Belair and appearances by Roman Reigns, Big E., Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks and Drew Mcintyre.

Sunday sees the company run a Supershow live event in Charleston, West Virginia. That event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and will feature Reigns & The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & New Day, Lynch vs. Belair and more.