WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Columbus: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event in Columbus, Ohio on Monday featuring Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Headlines:
* Dexter Lumis def. The Miz
* Omos def. Mustafa Ali
* Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin
* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley
* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory def. Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano
Johnny Gargano almost won the WWE United States Championship tonight in Columbus, Ohio in Triple Threat Steel Cage match, but Austin Theory snuck out a win #WWEHolidayTour #WWEcolumbus pic.twitter.com/FwrI185AEv
— Nick Mojica (@NickMojica89) December 27, 2022
#WWEColumbus
Omos is massive in person!!! pic.twitter.com/Nkz8vea5Od
— Matt Scarberry (@mysonismylife31) December 27, 2022
Mustafa Ali doesn't look that impressed.@AliWWE#wweraw#WWEHolidayTour#wwecolumbus pic.twitter.com/Yv7ADfMqgZ
— 🤘 Raymond M. Black 🤘 (@evil_splorp) December 27, 2022
