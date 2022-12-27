WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Columbus: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, More

WWE held a holiday tour live event in Columbus, Ohio on Monday featuring Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Headlines:

* Dexter Lumis def. The Miz

* Omos def. Mustafa Ali

* Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin

* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley

* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory def. Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano