WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Columbus: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, More

December 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE held a holiday tour live event in Columbus, Ohio on Monday featuring Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Headlines:

* Dexter Lumis def. The Miz
* Omos def. Mustafa Ali
* Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin
* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley
* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory def. Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano

