– WWE continued its Live Holiday Tour last night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Raw-brand house show was held at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Below are some results from the WWE Live Holiday Tour show, per Wrestling Bodyslam :

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch ended in a no-contest when Bayley interfered.

* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) beat Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis).

* Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Mustafa Ali.

* The OC (Karl Anderson & Mia Yim) beat The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley)/

* Dexter Lumis beat The Miz by disqualification when Baron Corbin interfered.

* Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin & The Miz

* Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins beat Finn Balor. At one point, Rhea Ripley made her way into the cage to go after Rollins, but Becky Lynch came out to make the save.

You can also view some photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter below:

Reffed my last matches of the year in one of my favorite countries!#WWEToronto Thank you for the early kick off into 2023🎉💋 pic.twitter.com/CdaP0oqP9c — Daphanie LaShaunn💅🏾✨🦓 (@RefAjaWWE) December 31, 2022

Great opening match with @BeckyLynchWWE vs @BiancaBelairWWE before @itsBayleyWWE interefered in the match but they both took turns in getting the upper hand. 😉 #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/AV8Buo6iQh — Sofia (@sofdlovesbsb) December 31, 2022

This is the most action-packed seven minutes of the night. Sports entertainment at its finest. (I wonder if the fan will get replacement popcorn?) #WWEToronto @WWE pic.twitter.com/5lbqH6izSX — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) December 31, 2022