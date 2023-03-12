WWE Live In Youngstown, OH Full Results 03.11.2023: US Championship Match w/ Austin Theory & Seth Rollins, More

WWE hosted a live show on March 11 in Youngstown, OH. You can find the complete results (via WrestleZone) as well as some highlights below.

* Candice LeRae & Michin def. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai

* Ricochet & Braun Strowman def. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

* Street Fight Match: Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler

* Santos Escobar def. The Miz

* Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus def. The Usos & Solo Sikoa

* Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser def. Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro

* Bianca Belair, Asuka, & Candice LeRae def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO Sky, Dakota Kai)

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins