wrestling / News

WWE Live In Youngstown, OH Full Results 03.11.2023: US Championship Match w/ Austin Theory & Seth Rollins, More

March 11, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Austin Theory Image Credit: WWE

WWE hosted a live show on March 11 in Youngstown, OH. You can find the complete results (via WrestleZone) as well as some highlights below.

* Candice LeRae & Michin def. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai
* Ricochet & Braun Strowman def. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
* Street Fight Match: Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler
* Santos Escobar def. The Miz
* Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus def. The Usos & Solo Sikoa
* Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser def. Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro
* Bianca Belair, Asuka, & Candice LeRae def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO Sky, Dakota Kai)
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading