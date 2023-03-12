wrestling / News
WWE Live In Youngstown, OH Full Results 03.11.2023: US Championship Match w/ Austin Theory & Seth Rollins, More
WWE hosted a live show on March 11 in Youngstown, OH. You can find the complete results (via WrestleZone) as well as some highlights below.
* Candice LeRae & Michin def. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai
* Ricochet & Braun Strowman def. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
* Street Fight Match: Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler
* Santos Escobar def. The Miz
* Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus def. The Usos & Solo Sikoa
* Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser def. Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro
* Bianca Belair, Asuka, & Candice LeRae def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO Sky, Dakota Kai)
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
@DMcIntyreWWE pays homage to the legendary (and ageless) high flying Hall of Famer, @reymysterio! #WWEYoungstown pic.twitter.com/sOQfxDDt3x
— Jam ➡️⬇️↘️ ➕️ 🔳 (@maximumspida) March 12, 2023
@WWEAsuka going to kill you… #wweyoungstown Road to WrestleMaina….Fear Tomorrow 🤡😈🤮🤡😈🤡😈🤮 pic.twitter.com/5oBAau0IMT
— Sean Thompson (@AsukaSimp76) March 12, 2023
Seth Rollins smashed a drink on Austin Theory's head at #WWEYoungstown! 😹❤️@WWERollins | #SethRollins | #RollinsArmy
🎥:@MohawkMosher pic.twitter.com/z9dG1oLwBT
— Seth Rollins Fanpage (@WWERollinsArmy_) March 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Slams Dutch Mantell: ‘Just a Miserable Old Wrestler Trying to Make a Buck’
- Ken Anderson Recalls Having Issues With CM Punk Initially On The Indies, Becoming Friends Later
- WWE Reportedly Contacted Komander After AEW Appearance
- Update On AEW Trying To Sign Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks To New Deals