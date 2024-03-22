wrestling / News
WWE Announces Live Programming Schedule For WWE World at Wrestlemania
WWE has revealed the schedule of events for WWE World at Wrestlemania, which runs from April 4-8 in Philadelphia. It will include the return of the Slammy Awards on April 7.
LIVE PROGRAMMING AND SHOW FEATURES AT WWE WORLD UNVEILED
WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day interactive fan experience coming to Philadelphia, brings the WWE Universe unrivaled access to experiences they cannot get anywhere else. With a full schedule of programming just announced, these must-see events are the ultimate way to enjoy WrestleMania Week.
Thursday, April 4
WWE2K24 Showdown
First-ever WWE 2K24 Gaming Tournament featuring WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, The Miz, R-Truth, Zelina Vega, Bayley and more!
WWE World Main Stage
Hear from “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio
Friday, April 5
Pat McAfee Show Live
Live broadcast of the must-see Pat McAfee Show featuring special guest, Triple H
Up Up Down Down Live Stream
The Up Up Down Down live stream featuring WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze and more!
WWE World Main Stage
Hear from Becky Lynch and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Saturday, April 6
Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal Documentary Panel
Panel discussion on WWE’s newest documentary on Peacock featuring Big E, Natalya, JoJo, Taylor Rotunda plus surprises you won’t want to miss!
WWE World Main Stage
Hear from Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton
Sunday, April 7
The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards
The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards is LIVE from WWE World and hosted by Cathy Kelley and Big E with special appearances by WWE Superstars!
WWE Mattel Elite Squad Panel featuring CM Punk
Hear from CM Punk and Mattel personalities discuss Mattel products
WWE World Main Stage
Hear from WWE Women’s World Championship Rhea Ripley
Monday, April 8
Pat McAfee Show Live
Live broadcast of the must-see Pat McAfee Show featuring WWE Superstars
WWE World Main Stage
Hear from Bianca Belair and Jey Uso
Fans can take part in these interactive experiences at WWE World every day:
Superstar Row
Autograph Stages
Kids Zone
Tattoo Pavilion
WrestleMania Superstore
Superstar Entrance
And more!
Check WWE.COM and follow WWE social media platforms to stay up-to-date on future WWE World announcements. General Admission tickets are onsale now.
WWE WORLD HOURS
Thursday, April 4: 12pm – 8pm
Friday, April 5: 10am – 7pm
Saturday, April 6: 10am – 5pm
Sunday, April 7: 10am – 5pm
Monday, April 8: 10am – 5pm
WWE WORLD LOCATION
Pennsylvania Convention Center
Philadelphia, PA
More Trending Stories
- Ronda Rousey On Writing About Her Concussions, Loves Most Of Her WWE Colleagues
- Britt Baker Shuts Down False Rumor Being Spread About Mercedes Mone in AEW
- Ronda Rousey Wanted To Bash John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard In Her Book
- The Undertaker Recalls How He Felt Performing At Over the Edge 1999 After Owen Hart’s Death