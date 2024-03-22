wrestling / News

WWE Announces Live Programming Schedule For WWE World at Wrestlemania

March 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE World Philadelphia Image Credit: WWE, Fanatics Events

WWE has revealed the schedule of events for WWE World at Wrestlemania, which runs from April 4-8 in Philadelphia. It will include the return of the Slammy Awards on April 7.

LIVE PROGRAMMING AND SHOW FEATURES AT WWE WORLD UNVEILED

WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day interactive fan experience coming to Philadelphia, brings the WWE Universe unrivaled access to experiences they cannot get anywhere else. With a full schedule of programming just announced, these must-see events are the ultimate way to enjoy WrestleMania Week.

Thursday, April 4

WWE2K24 Showdown
First-ever WWE 2K24 Gaming Tournament featuring WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, The Miz, R-Truth, Zelina Vega, Bayley and more!
WWE World Main Stage
Hear from “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Friday, April 5

Pat McAfee Show Live
Live broadcast of the must-see Pat McAfee Show featuring special guest, Triple H
Up Up Down Down Live Stream
The Up Up Down Down live stream featuring WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze and more!
WWE World Main Stage
Hear from Becky Lynch and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Saturday, April 6

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal Documentary Panel
Panel discussion on WWE’s newest documentary on Peacock featuring Big E, Natalya, JoJo, Taylor Rotunda plus surprises you won’t want to miss!
WWE World Main Stage
Hear from Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton

Sunday, April 7

The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards
The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards is LIVE from WWE World and hosted by Cathy Kelley and Big E with special appearances by WWE Superstars!
WWE Mattel Elite Squad Panel featuring CM Punk
Hear from CM Punk and Mattel personalities discuss Mattel products

WWE World Main Stage
Hear from WWE Women’s World Championship Rhea Ripley

Monday, April 8

Pat McAfee Show Live
Live broadcast of the must-see Pat McAfee Show featuring WWE Superstars
WWE World Main Stage
Hear from Bianca Belair and Jey Uso

Fans can take part in these interactive experiences at WWE World every day:

Superstar Row

Autograph Stages
Kids Zone
Tattoo Pavilion
WrestleMania Superstore
Superstar Entrance
And more!
Check WWE.COM and follow WWE social media platforms to stay up-to-date on future WWE World announcements. General Admission tickets are onsale now.

WWE WORLD HOURS

Thursd‍ay, A‍pril 4: 12‍pm – 8‍pm

Frid‍ay, A‍pril 5: 10‍am – 7‍pm

Satu‍rday, A‍pril 6: 10‍am – 5‍pm

Sun‍day, A‍pril 7: 10‍am – 5‍pm

Mon‍day, A‍pril 8: 10‍am – 5‍pm

WWE WORLD LOCATION

Pennsylvania Convention Center

Philadelphia, PA

