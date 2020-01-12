WWE Live Results 1.11.20: Loser Eats Dog Food Match, More

– WWE held a live event in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday night featuring Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a Loser Eats Dog Food match and more. You can check out the highlights below per PWInsider:

* Braun Strowman and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E.) beat Shinsuke Nakamura and The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) when Strowman pinned Nakamura after a powerslam.

* Asuka won a Triple Threat Match over Charlotte Flair and Natalya by submission with the Asuka Lock on Natalya. Asuka was friendly to the fans after the match and took pics with them.

* Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens beat AOP by Disqualification. AOP brought in the ring bell and hit Joe with it.

* Universal Champion The Fiend beat The Miz in a Last Man Standing Match after a mandible chokeslam through a table. The Miz was acting like a baby face in the match despite being a heel now on Smackdown TV.

Intermission

* Lana and Bobby Lashley came out and said they were going to renew their vows. Rusev ran in to beat up Lashley and he scared Lana off. Andrade then came out and brawled with Rusev. Apparently, Andrade vs. Rey Misterio was advertised but Misterio was not there.

* Randy Orton pinned AJ Styles after an RKO.

* Roman Reigns pinned Baron Corbin after a spear in a Loser Eats Dog Food Match. Reigns shoved Corbin’s face into a can of dog food after the match.