WWE Live Results 1.12.20 in King Corbin, Kentucky: Corbin Battles Roman Reigns, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Corbin, Kentucky (officially renamed King Corbin for the day), with Corbin battling Roman Reigns and more. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and Braun Strowman defeated The Revival and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka defeated Natalya and Charlotte Flair.
@MsCharlotteWWE @ #WWECorbin tonight! pic.twitter.com/bklps56J94
— Kayla 🔥 (@yerawizardkayla) January 13, 2020
The queen @MsCharlotteWWE from tonight in #WWECorbin pic.twitter.com/RKq8YviCJa
— Ashley #RomanStrong 🧡🧡 (@ashwil23) January 13, 2020
* Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio defeated The Authors of Pain and WWE United States Champion Andrade.
* WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt retained over The Miz.
#WWECorbin let him in. Glad i got to see this live… now… to meet the fiend! pic.twitter.com/2G5QNJWVEI
— Show-off (@Show_off1129) January 13, 2020
Intermission
* Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley.
* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles.
How’s your hair aj? #wwecorbin pic.twitter.com/n0s8OYHZUb
— Izzy (@izzy_frizzyizzy) January 13, 2020
* Roman Reigns defeated King Baron Corbin in a “Loser Eats Dog Food” match. Before the match Corbin read the proclamation re-naming Corbin to King Corbin, KY, for one day only. Reigns won with the Superman Punch and didn’t seem too happy with having to mess with the dog food.
Someway. Somehow. We did it. Corbin, Kentucky is now officially KING CORBIN, KENTUCKY courtesy of @WWETheBump.
Thank you, #WWECORBIN, @suzieraz, Kristina Balla, @WWEGraves, @WKYT, @WYMT, @forbes, @UPROXXSports + all the city officials for making this a reality.@BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/KpsFixnTS5
— Dan Vollmayer (@VollmayerOnFire) January 13, 2020
King Korbin addressing the citizens of King Corbin, KY. #KINGCorbinKY #WWECorbin pic.twitter.com/92emw8MlAh
— Dan Vollmayer (@VollmayerOnFire) January 13, 2020
#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns defeated Corbin in a 'Loser Eats Dog Food' match! 🔥 #WWECorbin #WWELive pic.twitter.com/KAVzGpO9wE
— RJ (@SFR_RR_inspired) January 13, 2020
So amazing to see Roman Reigns in Corbin! #WWECorbin pic.twitter.com/rfPqDmk454
— Retha Walter (@MicahGooGooLove) January 13, 2020
#WWECorbin this was a awesome night and lineup by far pic.twitter.com/YONciqrIXV
— #LackOfWorries 🎈 (@SwaveyKeltner) January 13, 2020
