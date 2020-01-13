WWE Live Results 1.12.20 in King Corbin, Kentucky: Corbin Battles Roman Reigns, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Corbin, Kentucky (officially renamed King Corbin for the day), with Corbin battling Roman Reigns and more. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and Braun Strowman defeated The Revival and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka defeated Natalya and Charlotte Flair.

* Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio defeated The Authors of Pain and WWE United States Champion Andrade.

* WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt retained over The Miz.

#WWECorbin let him in. Glad i got to see this live… now… to meet the fiend! pic.twitter.com/2G5QNJWVEI — Show-off (@Show_off1129) January 13, 2020

Intermission

* Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley.

* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles.

* Roman Reigns defeated King Baron Corbin in a “Loser Eats Dog Food” match. Before the match Corbin read the proclamation re-naming Corbin to King Corbin, KY, for one day only. Reigns won with the Superman Punch and didn’t seem too happy with having to mess with the dog food.

So amazing to see Roman Reigns in Corbin! #WWECorbin pic.twitter.com/rfPqDmk454 — Retha Walter (@MicahGooGooLove) January 13, 2020