WWE Live Results 1.12.20 in King Corbin, Kentucky: Corbin Battles Roman Reigns, More

January 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Corbin, Kentucky (officially renamed King Corbin for the day), with Corbin battling Roman Reigns and more. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and Braun Strowman defeated The Revival and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka defeated Natalya and Charlotte Flair.

* Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio defeated The Authors of Pain and WWE United States Champion Andrade.

* WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt retained over The Miz.

Intermission

* Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley.

* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles.

* Roman Reigns defeated King Baron Corbin in a “Loser Eats Dog Food” match. Before the match Corbin read the proclamation re-naming Corbin to King Corbin, KY, for one day only. Reigns won with the Superman Punch and didn’t seem too happy with having to mess with the dog food.

