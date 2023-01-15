WWE Live Results 1.14.23: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins, More

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night featuring the US and Smackdown Women’s Championships on the line. You can see the results from the Roanoke, Virginia show below, per WrestlingBodyslam:

* Candice LeRae def. Bayley by DQ

* Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Tegan Nox def. Damage CTRL

* Omos def. Mustafa Ali

* Dolph Ziggler def. Baron Corbin

* Dominik Mysterio def. Butch

* The OC vs. Imperium went to a no contest.

* Drew McIntyre & The OC def. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

* Dexter Lumis def. Chad Gable

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler

* No DQ WWE US Championship Matcg: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins popped a senzu bean and he is back in action 🔥 #WWERoanoke pic.twitter.com/djS547lvwp — Hina, Boy Wonder 希望  (@HinatasWish) January 15, 2023