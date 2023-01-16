wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 1.15.23: Charlotte Flair Battles Shayna Baszler, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Corbin, Kentucky with Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler
* Dominik Mysterio def. Butch, who answered an open challenge from Mysterio.
* Dexter Lumis def. Chad Gable
* Omos def. Mustafa Ali
* Drew McIntyre & The O.C. def. Imperium
* Dolph Ziggler def. Baron Corbin
* Candice LeRae def. Bayley via DQ
* Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox def. Damage CTRL
* WWE United States Championship No DQ Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
