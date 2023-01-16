WWE Live Results 1.15.23: Charlotte Flair Battles Shayna Baszler, More

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Corbin, Kentucky with Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler

* Dominik Mysterio def. Butch, who answered an open challenge from Mysterio.

* Dexter Lumis def. Chad Gable

* Omos def. Mustafa Ali

* Drew McIntyre & The O.C. def. Imperium

* Dolph Ziggler def. Baron Corbin

* Candice LeRae def. Bayley via DQ

* Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox def. Damage CTRL

* WWE United States Championship No DQ Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins