WWE Live Results 1.16.22: Women’s Championships On the Line, More

WWE held a live event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday with both Women’s Championships defended and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory

* Chad Gable defeated Riddle

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz

* Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, & Doudrop

* Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet

* Omos defeated Montez Ford

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi & Shayna Baszler

Sonya Deville was the special referee

* Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kofi Kingston defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos