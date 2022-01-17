wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 1.16.22: Women’s Championships On the Line, More

January 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE held a live event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday with both Women’s Championships defended and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory
* Chad Gable defeated Riddle
* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz
* Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, & Doudrop
* Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet
* Omos defeated Montez Ford
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi & Shayna Baszler
Sonya Deville was the special referee
* Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kofi Kingston defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos

