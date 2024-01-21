WWE Live Results 1.20.24: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Montgomery, Alabama with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa

* Jinder Mahal def. Ricochet

* The Creed Brothers def. Imperium

* Nia Jax def. Ivy Nile

* Street Fight: Jey Uso def. Damian Priest

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa.

* Becky Lynch, Michin & Shotzi def. Asuka, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane

* Bullrope Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura