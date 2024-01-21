wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 1.20.24: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Montgomery, Alabama with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa
* Jinder Mahal def. Ricochet
* The Creed Brothers def. Imperium
* Nia Jax def. Ivy Nile
* Street Fight: Jey Uso def. Damian Priest
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa.
* Becky Lynch, Michin & Shotzi def. Asuka, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane
* Bullrope Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura
Damian at #WweMontgomery #DamianPriest
🎥: taystafford119 | Instagram pic.twitter.com/qGQrrpZWWQ
— Damian Priest Fansite (@DamianFansite_) January 21, 2024
Becky Lynch in ring #WWEMontgomery
🎥 @RicarshaR#BeckyLynch #THEMAN #BigTimeBecks pic.twitter.com/uggLi2jKot
— Becky Lynch Updates (@beckyBLcentral) January 21, 2024
Becky Lynch not impressed by something by the looks of this 😂 #WWEMontgomery
📷 h_howell_ | IG #BeckyLynch #THEMAN #BigTimeBecks pic.twitter.com/1QAPnVevvJ
— Becky Lynch Updates (@beckyBLcentral) January 21, 2024
@CodyRhodes with a mini Cody at #WWEMontgomery tonight! ❤️
–
🎥: Gracie Yarbrough (FB) pic.twitter.com/mJvO9XTryC
— Kaylee♡ (@kotaXdeville) January 21, 2024
