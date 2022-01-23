WWE Live Results 1.22.22: The Bloodline in Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Corbin, Kentucky featuring The Bloodline in action and more. The full results from the show are below, courtesy of Fightful:

* AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory

* Omos defeated Montez Ford

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Academy defeated The Dirty Dogs

* Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Doudrop, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan

* Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins & Big E