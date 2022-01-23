wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 1.22.22: The Bloodline in Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Corbin, Kentucky featuring The Bloodline in action and more. The full results from the show are below, courtesy of Fightful:
* AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory
* Omos defeated Montez Ford
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Academy defeated The Dirty Dogs
* Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi
🔥 NAOMI!! 💚 #WWECorbin @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/w3bHwFXMzE
— VERÓNICA 👑 (@Verokruffo) January 23, 2022
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Doudrop, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan
* Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins & Big E
Good night everyone… enjoy the rest of your Saturday and no doubt we’ll be blessed with new quality Roman Reigns content from #WWECorbin tonight! Enjoy pic.twitter.com/OrUNBpzXxe
— Handy (Roman Reigns 511) (@_handyred_) January 23, 2022
Seth Rollins at #WWECorbin #ournextuniversalchampion pic.twitter.com/THa6hF8nsM
— crystal Pontrich (@CPontrich) January 23, 2022
