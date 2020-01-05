wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 1.4.20: Roman Reigns Teams With New Day, More
– WWE held a live Supershow on Saturday night in Cape Girardeau, Missouri featuring Roman Reigns and New Day teaming up in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:
* Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins
– AOP attack Owens. Samoa Joe makes the save, and he and Owens put one of the AOP through a table.
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) def. Lacey Evans
* WWE Universal Championship Match: The Fiend (c) def. The Miz and Daniel Bryan
* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Natalya
* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Big E (w/ Kofi Kingston) def. King Baron Corbin & The Revival
#wwecapegirardeau @WWEBrayWyatt @mikethemiz @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/q1HU8bVdOP
— Karen Brickhaus (@StormWWEReigns) January 5, 2020
#WWECapeGirardeau @WWEAleister @NatbyNature @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/Zh1DqDGN8C
— Karen Brickhaus (@StormWWEReigns) January 5, 2020
#WWECapeGirardeau @WWERomanReigns @BraunStrowman @TrueKofi @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/N6XdNoBToU
— Karen Brickhaus (@StormWWEReigns) January 5, 2020
#wwelive#wwecapegirardeau@wwe
Just watched @WWEBigE give the @WWERomanReigns "superman punch" sign for five straight minutes.
Hilarious!#houseshowsarebetter pic.twitter.com/kLlZ12woTj
— charlie scott (@SirScott15) January 5, 2020
