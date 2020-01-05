WWE Live Results 1.4.20: Roman Reigns Teams With New Day, More

– WWE held a live Supershow on Saturday night in Cape Girardeau, Missouri featuring Roman Reigns and New Day teaming up in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:

* Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

– AOP attack Owens. Samoa Joe makes the save, and he and Owens put one of the AOP through a table.

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) def. Lacey Evans

* WWE Universal Championship Match: The Fiend (c) def. The Miz and Daniel Bryan

* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Natalya

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Big E (w/ Kofi Kingston) def. King Baron Corbin & The Revival