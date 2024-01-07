WWE Live Results 1.6.24: Seth Rollins Defends World Heavyweight Title, More

WWE held a live event in Spokane, Washington on Saturday with Seth Rollins taking on Drew McIntyre and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso

* Brutus Creed def. JD McDonagh

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Shotzi def. Asuka, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Nia Jax def. Ivy Nile

* Randy Orton def. Dominik Mysterio

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre