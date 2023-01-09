WWE Live Results 1.8.23: Damage CTRL Defends Tag Team Titles, More

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Huntsville, Alabama on Sunday, featuring Damage CTRL defending the Women’s Tag Team Titles and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Kofi Kingston def. Kit Wilson

* Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler

* Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL def. Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox. Dakota Kai was sent through a table by the challengers after the match.

* Candice LeRae def. Zelina Vega

* The Street Profits def. Imperium

* Braun Strowman & The Brawling Brutes def. The Usos, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa