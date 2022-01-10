wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 1.9.22: Becky Lynch Defends Raw Women’s Title, More
WWE held a live event in Boston on Sunday, featuring a three-way dance for the Raw Women’s Championship and more. You can see the results below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:
* Xia Li defeated Natalya
* Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus
#wweboston awesome time ! pic.twitter.com/AqzEE9mTie
— Ricardo Martins (@ricardo_bc781) January 9, 2022
* Bobby Lashley & Damian Priest defeated Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler
.@ArcherOfInfamy with a big 🦵to @HEELZiggler opening up this tag match @fightbobby with Priest and @WWERollins with Ziggler @tdgarden #WWEBoston pic.twitter.com/RgQVxoZ7gw
— Mike Riley (@Sarge985) January 9, 2022
Yup @AndyJ_Wong loves the heels! @HEELZiggler #WWEBoston pic.twitter.com/GlGvLxolZd
— James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) January 9, 2022
* Riddle defeated Austin Theory
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi
The Queen is here! @MsCharlotteWWE #wweboston pic.twitter.com/BQFOEYafW3
— James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) January 9, 2022
FUTURE #WWERaw Women’s champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce is here @tdgarden! #WWEBoston pic.twitter.com/8ZqIlXfzbC
— Mike Riley (@Sarge985) January 10, 2022
This was really a 3 count! @MsCharlotteWWE #WWEBoston pic.twitter.com/geSdol5U5h
— James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) January 9, 2022
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan
* Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders & Big E
Time for our Main Event! @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE @WWEBigE out first before the Bloodline….#WWEBoston @tdgarden pic.twitter.com/TyaMLxY5la
— Mike Riley (@Sarge985) January 10, 2022
Thank you #WWEBoston from @WWERomanReigns @AndyJ_Wong @Sarge985 @Lofounds78 pic.twitter.com/1xZKBynlGg
— James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) January 10, 2022
