WWE Live Results 1.9.22: Becky Lynch Defends Raw Women’s Title, More

January 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE held a live event in Boston on Sunday, featuring a three-way dance for the Raw Women’s Championship and more. You can see the results below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:

* Xia Li defeated Natalya

* Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus

* Bobby Lashley & Damian Priest defeated Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler

* Riddle defeated Austin Theory

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan

* Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders & Big E

