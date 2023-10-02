wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 10.1.23: Seth Rollins Battles The Miz, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday in Stateline, Nevada with a World Heavyweight Championship main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Chad Gable & The New Day def. Imperium
* LA Knight def.s Austin Theory
* Nia Jax def. Zoey Stark
* Jey Uso def.sAustin Theory
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. JD McDonagh
* Bronson Reed def. Otis (w/ Maxxine Dupri)
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) def. The Miz
