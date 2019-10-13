WWE Live Results 10.12.19: Seth Rollins Battles The Fiend, More

– WWE held a live Supershow on Saturday in Odessa, Texas with a Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* The Viking Raiders defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Ali

* Chad Gable vs. King Baron Corbin was set to begin but Corbin attacked Gable from behind before the match

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival retained over The New Day’s Big E and Kofi Kingston. The Revival sent Kofi into the exposed turnbuckle for the pin

* Roman Reigns defeated Erick Rowan. Luke Harper tried to interfere but Reigns took him out as well

Intermission

* Chad Gable defeated King Baron Corbin. Corbin almost won by forfeit due to the earlier attack but Gable came running to the ring and just barely beat the count

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Tamina Snuka. This started out as Flair vs. Bayley in singles action. Becky made Bayley tap for the finish while Flair was making Snuka submit

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retained over “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. A “Firefly Funhouse” segment aired before the match. Rollins won by DQ after Wyatt attacked the referee with the Mandible Claw. Wyatt came back after Rollins and laid him out after the match