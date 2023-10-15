WWE Live Results 10.14.23: Roman Reigns Takes On Sami Zayn, More

WWE held a Supershow live event on Saturday night with Roman Reigns in action and more. You can see the full results from the Kansas City show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso def. Imperium

* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio def. Ricochet

* LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* LWO def. The Street Profits

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn