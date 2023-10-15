wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 10.14.23: Roman Reigns Takes On Sami Zayn, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Saturday night with Roman Reigns in action and more. You can see the full results from the Kansas City show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso def. Imperium
* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio def. Ricochet
* LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* LWO def. The Street Profits
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn
LA Knight sprang into action to help a defenseless Sami Zayn last night!
After taking out Solo Sikoa, the MEGASTAR nailed the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, with a devastating BFT!
In the end, LA Knight stood tall in K.C. YEAH!
