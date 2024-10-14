WWE Live Results 10.14.24 From Liverpool: Cody Rhodes Battles Solo Sikoa In Steel Cage, More

WWE held a live event in Liverpool on Monday with Cody Rhodes taking on Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Cagematch.net:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker

* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton

* Andrade def. Santos Escobar

* WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable

* Randy Orton & #DIY def. Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa