wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 10.14.24 From Liverpool: Cody Rhodes Battles Solo Sikoa In Steel Cage, More
WWE held a live event in Liverpool on Monday with Cody Rhodes taking on Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Cagematch.net:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker
* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton
* Andrade def. Santos Escobar
* WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable
* Randy Orton & #DIY def. Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa
Cody hit Solo with a Cody Cutter off the side of the cage🤯😮💨
This was cleannnn#WWELiverpool | @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/OPM3brO2dC
— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) October 14, 2024
@CiampaWWE still tryna get that RKO on @RandyOrton 😭😭 #WWELiverpool pic.twitter.com/RsX0gvChwL
— Soph’ (@SophMeadows) October 14, 2024
@LinaFanene through the table…….@itsBayleyWWE #WWELiverpool #bayley #wwe @wweuk @WWE pic.twitter.com/TwX25xJc65
— Olivia AND Dad (@LivandDad) October 14, 2024