WWE Live Results 10.15.23: Seth Rollins Takes On Shinsuke Nakamura, More

WWE held a SuperShow live event on Sunday night, with Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Springfield, Missouri show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Sami Zayn def. Jimmy Uso via DQ

* Sami Zayn & LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

* Ricochet def. Dominik Mysterio

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso def. Alpha Academy and Imperium

* Carlito & Joaquin Wilde def. The Street Profits

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Cody Rhodes doing the worm at tonight’s live event #WWESpringfieldpic.twitter.com/nb6vX9tmR0 — Vick (@Vick_8122) October 16, 2023