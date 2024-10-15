WWE Live Results 10.15.24 From Newcastle: Cody Rhodes Defends Undisputed Title, More

WWE held a live event in Newcastle Upon Tyne on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker

* Andrade def. Santos Escobar

* WWE Women’s Championship – Street Fight Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable

* Randy Orton & #DIY def. Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa

THREE DAYS in a row Bayley smashes Nia Jax through a table this time with an assist from Naomi 😍😍 Bayomi slaying at #WWENewcastle@itsBayleyWWE @TheTrinity_Fatupic.twitter.com/Y8BaUIOEJF — Tanny Wrestling 🔥 (@TannyWrestling) October 15, 2024