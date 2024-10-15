wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 10.15.24 From Newcastle: Cody Rhodes Defends Undisputed Title, More
WWE held a live event in Newcastle Upon Tyne on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker
* Andrade def. Santos Escobar
* WWE Women’s Championship – Street Fight Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable
* Randy Orton & #DIY def. Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa
THREE DAYS in a row Bayley smashes Nia Jax through a table this time with an assist from Naomi 😍😍 Bayomi slaying at #WWENewcastle@itsBayleyWWE @TheTrinity_Fatupic.twitter.com/Y8BaUIOEJF
— Tanny Wrestling 🔥 (@TannyWrestling) October 15, 2024
Bron Breakker trolling Jey Uso & the fans at #WWENewcastle 😂
Breakker decided to knock the YEET out of Jey's ass for a change 💀#WWERawpic.twitter.com/FWTXWjPb46
— 𝘓𝘓 𝘓𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘰𝘭 𝘑 ⭕✨ (@HonoraryDawg) October 15, 2024
Nia Jax… the mother that you are #WWENewcastle @LinaFanene pic.twitter.com/aCYcmVjTFR
— Kylie Kyle MBE (@MeeCrowWahVay) October 15, 2024