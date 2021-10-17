wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 10.16.21: AJ Styles Challenges Big E., More
October 17, 2021 | Posted by
WWE held a Supershow live event in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Saturday night featuring AJ Styles vs. Big E. and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:
* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest pinned Jinder Mahal with the Reckoning.
* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RKO Bro defeated The New Day.
* WWE Champion Big E pinned AJ Styles with the Big Ending.
* Shotzi and Tegan defeated Tamina and Natalya.
* The Mysterios & Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogz defeated Sami Zayn & Bobby Roode & Seth Rollins & Dolph Ziggler.
* Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.
*W WE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Finn Balor & The Street Profits.